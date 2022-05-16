1irstcoin (FST) Price Down 0.4% This Week

1irstcoin (FST) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $1.08 million and $3,186.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0273 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000408 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000029 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001296 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,696,441 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

