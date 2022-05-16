$2.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) to announce $2.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.30 billion. Oshkosh posted sales of $2.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year sales of $8.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.29 billion to $8.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.59 billion to $9.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 3.84%. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Oshkosh from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.29.

Oshkosh stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,638. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $85.93 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.41%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 373.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 301.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

