2,000 Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Bought by Peachtree Investment Partners LLC

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 237,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,784,000 after purchasing an additional 18,675 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 295,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at $1,269,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. Danske upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $563.50.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,893,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,492. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $78.71 and a 1 year high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.741 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.05%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile (Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.