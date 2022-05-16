25,000 Shares in Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY) Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Dakota Wealth Management owned approximately 0.17% of Liberty Resources Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.98. Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $10.02.

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the oil and gas sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

