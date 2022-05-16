2,700 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Purchased by SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 10,746.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,873 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1,277.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,498,000 after purchasing an additional 465,992 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth about $77,340,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $75,385,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $72,999,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $263.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.04.

NYSE UPS traded up $2.57 on Monday, hitting $180.61. The stock had a trading volume of 38,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,511. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.19 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $157.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

