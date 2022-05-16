27,250 Shares in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Bought by PCG Wealth Advisors LLC

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 37,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 55,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

GAB stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.65. 40,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,471. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $7.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.00.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

