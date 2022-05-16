27,712 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 27,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Sysco by 9.8% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 505,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,709,000 after purchasing an additional 99,242 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 3.2% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Sysco by 0.6% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 43,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.89.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 96.91%.
In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $40,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 75,526 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $6,452,186.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,427 shares of company stock worth $19,220,747 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
About Sysco (Get Rating)
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
