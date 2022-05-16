27,712 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 27,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Sysco by 9.8% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 505,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,709,000 after purchasing an additional 99,242 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 3.2% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Sysco by 0.6% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 43,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.89.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $84.73 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.10. The firm has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 96.91%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $40,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 75,526 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $6,452,186.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,427 shares of company stock worth $19,220,747 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.