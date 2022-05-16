29,909 Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Acquired by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,548,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $1,695,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,354,187.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $775,198.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,675 shares of company stock valued at $19,994,340. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded down $5.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,383,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,402,124. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETSY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Etsy from $154.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Etsy from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Etsy from $280.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Etsy from $220.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.44.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

