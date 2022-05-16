2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Bought by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) by 314.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,938 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,680 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in 2U were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of 2U by 1.0% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 40,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in 2U by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of 2U by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of 2U by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 21,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period.

NASDAQ TWOU opened at $9.81 on Monday. 2U, Inc. has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.20. The company has a market cap of $755.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.22.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $253.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.97 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. 2U’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWOU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of 2U from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair lowered shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of 2U from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

