$3.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.18 billion. Community Health Systems reported sales of $3.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full-year sales of $12.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.74 billion to $12.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $13.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.09 billion to $13.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Community Health Systems.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

CYH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.53.

Community Health Systems stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.38. 51,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,071. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $17.04. The stock has a market cap of $859.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.92.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $744,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,163,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,415,000 after buying an additional 167,247 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 11.3% during the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 7,126,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,594,000 after purchasing an additional 724,401 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,050,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,214,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 15.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,383,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,290,000 after purchasing an additional 310,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems (Get Rating)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Health Systems (CYH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.