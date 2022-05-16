$359.99 Million in Sales Expected for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $359.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $351.30 million to $376.60 million. PGT Innovations reported sales of $285.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PGT Innovations.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $358.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.25 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

PGTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PGT Innovations from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PGT Innovations in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

PGTI stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,450. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. PGT Innovations has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $25.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.35.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $42,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $106,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 140.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 102,615 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $480,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 9,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 67.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations (Get Rating)

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PGT Innovations (PGTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.