$37.27 Million in Sales Expected for Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) This Quarter

Posted by on May 16th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFINGet Rating) to report sales of $37.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.21 million and the lowest is $35.33 million. Medallion Financial posted sales of $37.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full-year sales of $152.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $144.13 million to $161.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $188.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFINGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 16.37%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Medallion Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

MFIN stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.59. The company had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.98. Medallion Financial has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The stock has a market cap of $193.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Medallion Financial by 10.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,164,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after purchasing an additional 108,600 shares in the last quarter. Key Colony Management LLC bought a new position in Medallion Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $5,633,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medallion Financial by 16.0% in the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 968,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after purchasing an additional 133,703 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Medallion Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 29,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Medallion Financial in the first quarter valued at $1,909,000. Institutional investors own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medallion Financial (MFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.