$37.27 Million in Sales Expected for Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) to report sales of $37.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.21 million and the lowest is $35.33 million. Medallion Financial posted sales of $37.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full-year sales of $152.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $144.13 million to $161.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $188.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Medallion Financial.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 16.37%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Medallion Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

MFIN stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.59. The company had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.98. Medallion Financial has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The stock has a market cap of $193.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Medallion Financial by 10.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,164,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after purchasing an additional 108,600 shares in the last quarter. Key Colony Management LLC bought a new position in Medallion Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $5,633,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medallion Financial by 16.0% in the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 968,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after purchasing an additional 133,703 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Medallion Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 29,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Medallion Financial in the first quarter valued at $1,909,000. Institutional investors own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medallion Financial (MFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.