39,831 Shares in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:NOCT) Bought by Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:NOCT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 39,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,000. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October makes up approximately 1.5% of Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 21,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

NYSEARCA NOCT traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.01. 6,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,372. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 12 month low of $35.07 and a 12 month high of $40.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.10.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:NOCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.