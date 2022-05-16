$40.00 Million in Sales Expected for SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) will report $40.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.48 million. SmartFinancial reported sales of $32.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full-year sales of $161.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $156.19 million to $166.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $180.26 million, with estimates ranging from $172.90 million to $190.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMBK. Raymond James increased their price target on SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

NASDAQ:SMBK traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $24.26. The stock had a trading volume of 13,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,835. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average is $26.22. The company has a market cap of $409.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SmartFinancial has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $28.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,206,000 after purchasing an additional 139,990 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 570,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,598,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 443,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,335,000 after acquiring an additional 16,096 shares during the last quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 254,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 244,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 49.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

