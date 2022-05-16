41,593 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) Acquired by Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 41,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August accounts for approximately 1.2% of Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAUG. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 232,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 86,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period.
PAUG stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.75. The company had a trading volume of 19,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,941. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August has a 52 week low of $28.18 and a 52 week high of $30.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.84.
