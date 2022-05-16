50,077 Shares in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Purchased by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,723,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,023,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,430,000 after purchasing an additional 902,170 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 288,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,416,000 after purchasing an additional 153,336 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 841,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,441,000 after purchasing an additional 121,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 64,060 shares in the last quarter. 62.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SFBS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

ServisFirst Bancshares stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.35. 114,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.28 and a fifty-two week high of $97.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.34.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.41%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

