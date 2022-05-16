5,851 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Bought by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,158,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,073. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $82.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.42.

