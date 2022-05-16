5,965 Shares in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Acquired by Levy Wealth Management Group LLC

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,801.8% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,806,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after acquiring an additional 8,626,627 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 71,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,613,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,560,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.31. The stock had a trading volume of 73,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,570. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.27 and its 200 day moving average is $53.30. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $48.60 and a 52 week high of $56.42.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- CarMax Stock is Poised to Bounce
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.