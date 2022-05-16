5,965 Shares in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Acquired by Levy Wealth Management Group LLC

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,801.8% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,806,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after acquiring an additional 8,626,627 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 71,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,613,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,560,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.31. The stock had a trading volume of 73,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,570. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.27 and its 200 day moving average is $53.30. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $48.60 and a 52 week high of $56.42.

