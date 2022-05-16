$602.93 Million in Sales Expected for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) to announce $602.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $480.73 million and the highest is $981.50 million. CNX Resources posted sales of $359.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 67.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full-year sales of $2.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $4.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $3.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of ($913.10) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.43 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 293.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNX. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNX traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.30. 130,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,469,192. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average of $16.76. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 21.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 21,339 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CNX Resources by 774.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 111,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 98,375 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 196.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 80,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 53,156 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,323,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CNX Resources by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

