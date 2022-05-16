611 Shares in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Bought by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBB opened at $113.14 on Monday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $105.39 and a 1 year high of $177.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.77 and a 200-day moving average of $136.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

