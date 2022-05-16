$66.76 Million in Sales Expected for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) will report $66.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $68.00 million and the lowest is $65.83 million. BigCommerce reported sales of $49.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full-year sales of $282.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $277.63 million to $286.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $343.99 million, with estimates ranging from $337.38 million to $351.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 43.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.12.

In other BigCommerce news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $76,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 5,409 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $118,889.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,215 shares of company stock worth $4,456,505 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,636,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.68. The stock had a trading volume of 61,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,859. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.03. BigCommerce has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.90.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

