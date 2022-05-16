71,634 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 71,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,782,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.
Shares of DVY stock opened at $125.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.75. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $111.53 and a 1-year high of $133.33.
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
