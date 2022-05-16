$728.15 Million in Sales Expected for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) will post sales of $728.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $733.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $722.66 million. The Ensign Group posted sales of $638.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full-year sales of $2.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $713.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.36 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.62. 149,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,718. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The Ensign Group has a twelve month low of $68.29 and a twelve month high of $94.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.38%.

In other news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 121,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $10,929,554.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,486,860.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $380,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,547 shares of company stock worth $11,737,570 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 14.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,180,000 after acquiring an additional 38,194 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 571,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,932,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

