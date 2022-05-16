807 Shares in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Acquired by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STAG. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,241,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,998,000 after buying an additional 901,010 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,264,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,644,000 after buying an additional 606,300 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $18,702,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,359,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 576,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,612,000 after buying an additional 209,711 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STAG traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.82. The company had a trading volume of 21,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,682. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.99. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $48.27.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $159.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.38 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.31%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $396,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $600,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,400,750 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STAG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

