822 Shares in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Acquired by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

Shares of RGEN traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $151.50. 4,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,083. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $137.21 and a 52-week high of $327.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.20. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $396,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.57.

About Repligen (Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.