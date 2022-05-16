88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,135,600 shares, an increase of 48.2% from the April 15th total of 1,440,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,984,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS EEENF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,187,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,473,086. 88 Energy has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.
About 88 Energy (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 88 Energy (EEENF)
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- F5 Inc Is a Troubled Stock With Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for 88 Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 88 Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.