$89.34 Million in Sales Expected for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) to announce sales of $89.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $88.80 million and the highest is $89.87 million. Concrete Pumping reported sales of $76.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full-year sales of $365.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $364.39 million to $365.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $387.74 million, with estimates ranging from $385.37 million to $390.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $85.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.01 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of BBCP stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.65. 59,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,365. Concrete Pumping has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,122,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,409,000 after purchasing an additional 173,840 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 38,833 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter worth $3,098,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,584,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,995,000 after purchasing an additional 169,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

