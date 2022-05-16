$94.64 Million in Sales Expected for HashiCorp, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that HashiCorp, Inc. (NYSE:HCP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $94.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for HashiCorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $95.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $94.00 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HashiCorp will report full-year sales of $419.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $418.00 million to $421.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $544.58 million, with estimates ranging from $538.10 million to $547.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HashiCorp.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of HCP traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.46. 40,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,879. HashiCorp has a 12-month low of $29.26 and a 12-month high of $102.95.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

