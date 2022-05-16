9,612 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

ABNB stock traded down $3.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $117.58. The company had a trading volume of 34,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,393,546. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.94 and a 200 day moving average of $164.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.82 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.22 and a fifty-two week high of $212.58.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.22.

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $3,043,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,941,376.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total value of $131,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 723,246 shares of company stock worth $118,588,867. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

