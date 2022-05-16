a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 656,200 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the April 15th total of 932,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 296,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Myles B. Mccormick acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Myles B. Mccormick acquired 15,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 37,305 shares of company stock worth $155,740.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,084,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after purchasing an additional 272,024 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 778,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 326,700 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $6,420,000. Must Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 669,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 240,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $4,922,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKA traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,199. a.k.a. Brands has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.45.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $148.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.37 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AKA. KeyCorp dropped their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

