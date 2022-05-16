Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,900 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the April 15th total of 198,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 516,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000.

Shares of AWP remained flat at $$5.13 during midday trading on Monday. 640,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,962. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $6.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average is $6.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

