Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 14,480 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,480 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 26,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $3,086,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 63,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,428,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 711,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,216,000 after purchasing an additional 122,058 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $232.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $220.00 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The stock has a market cap of $106.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.07.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.89%.

Several analysts have commented on AMT shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.92.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

