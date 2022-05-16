Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Holdings Lifted by Peachtree Investment Partners LLC

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,044 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 4.0% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at $6,252,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.35.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $0.60 on Monday, reaching $286.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,597,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,110. The company has a market capitalization of $181.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.41. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $274.79 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

