ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.40% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ACCO. TheStreet lowered ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE:ACCO traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.38. 29,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,952. The stock has a market cap of $715.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.90. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald M. Lombardi purchased 60,000 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $531,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas W. Tedford sold 92,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $793,764.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,793 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,270,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after acquiring an additional 15,706 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 300.9% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 107,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 81,018 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,444,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,555,000 after acquiring an additional 14,534 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACCO Brands (ACCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.