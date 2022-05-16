Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of ACU stock opened at $32.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $114.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.08. Acme United has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $46.59.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $43.33 million during the quarter. Acme United had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 7.54%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acme United by 4.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acme United by 64.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Acme United by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 22,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 11,174 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Acme United by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acme United by 443.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

