Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Addex Therapeutics Ltd is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs for neurological disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate includes dipraglurant, ADX71149 which are in clinical stage. Its Preclinical programs include GABAB PAM for CMT1A, mGlu7 NAM for PTSD, mGlu2 NAM for mild neurocognitive disorders, mGlu4 PAM for Parkinson’s disease and mGlu3 PAM for neurodegenerative disorders. GABAB PAM program has been licensed to Indivior PLC for the treatment of addiction. Addex Therapeutics Ltd is based in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Get Addex Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Addex Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

NASDAQ ADXN traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $4.13. 3,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,028. Addex Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.83.

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.17). Addex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 123.92% and a negative net margin of 748.78%. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Addex Therapeutics will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Addex Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Addex Therapeutics (ADXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Addex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.