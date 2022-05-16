ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Receives $25.43 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADTN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on ADTRAN in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on ADTRAN in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

NASDAQ:ADTN traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.27. 269,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,949. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.67 million, a P/E ratio of -78.50 and a beta of 1.27. ADTRAN has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $24.76.

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $154.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.00 million. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ADTRAN will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -163.64%.

In related news, SVP Marc Kimpe sold 5,000 shares of ADTRAN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $100,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in ADTRAN during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ADTRAN during the third quarter worth $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in ADTRAN during the third quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ADTRAN by 37.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,139 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in ADTRAN by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Company Profile (Get Rating)

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms, software, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. The company offers fiber access and fiber to the node platforms; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; passive optical network optical line terminals; fiber to the distribution point Gfast distribution point units; cabinet and outside plant enclosures and services; packet optical transports; fixed wireless access platforms; and network management and subscriber services, and control and orchestration software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.