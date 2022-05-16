AES (NYSE:AES) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded AES from a b rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AES in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.69.

Shares of NYSE AES traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.06. 4,846,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,167,015. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.41, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. AES has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $27.00.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 33.02%. AES’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AES will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -233.33%.

In related news, CFO Stephen Coughlin bought 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in AES by 285.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in AES by 1,223.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in AES during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of AES during the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of AES by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

