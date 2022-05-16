Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Acquired by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 24,704 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.21% of Agilent Technologies worth $102,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at $14,223,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at $11,847,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Finally, Astrantus Ltd purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $303,000.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE A traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $119.67. 22,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,424. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.84. The firm has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.64 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.32%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on A. Bank of America decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.08.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

