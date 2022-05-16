Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP trimmed its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 77.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABNB has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup upgraded Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Airbnb from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.22.

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total transaction of $131,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.93, for a total transaction of $1,135,624.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 723,246 shares of company stock valued at $118,588,867. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Airbnb stock traded down $6.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.69. The stock had a trading volume of 80,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,393,546. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.22 and a 1 year high of $212.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $73.73 billion, a PE ratio of 102.82 and a beta of 0.27.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

