Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Short Interest Update

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the April 15th total of 72,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 640,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

EADSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Airbus from €120.00 ($126.32) to €135.00 ($142.11) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Airbus from €170.00 ($178.95) to €180.00 ($189.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Airbus from €138.00 ($145.26) to €150.00 ($157.89) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.86.

OTCMKTS EADSY traded up $0.68 on Monday, hitting $27.70. 392,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,879. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Airbus has a 1-year low of $24.64 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.64.

Airbus ( OTCMKTS:EADSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. Airbus had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 54.00%. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.01 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbus will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a $0.3094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Airbus’s payout ratio is 16.04%.

Airbus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

