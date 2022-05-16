Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.87-$1.88 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $822.70 million-$853.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $815.19 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Alarm.com from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alarm.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alarm.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.67.

Alarm.com stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.31. 386,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,529. Alarm.com has a fifty-two week low of $54.99 and a fifty-two week high of $94.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.68, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.46. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Alarm.com’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alarm.com news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $135,544.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,935.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 5,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $359,891.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,925.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,451 shares of company stock valued at $776,836. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 44.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 3.0% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

