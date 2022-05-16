Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.

ALC stock opened at C$17.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$17.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.18. The company has a market cap of C$642.62 million and a P/E ratio of 8.47. Algoma Central has a twelve month low of C$15.08 and a twelve month high of C$18.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.26.

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$178.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$165.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Algoma Central will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates self-unloading bulk carriers; and owns and manages tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

