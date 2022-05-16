Algorand (ALGO) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $156.63 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 16th. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $3.28 billion and $156.63 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001618 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Algorand has traded down 20.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,219,685,126 coins and its circulating supply is 6,811,777,350 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

