All Sports One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.09 Million (SOC)

All Sports (SOC) traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last week, All Sports has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. One All Sports coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. All Sports has a market cap of $3.37 million and approximately $5.09 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

