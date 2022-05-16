Alliance Fan Token Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges (ALL)

Alliance Fan Token (ALL) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last week, Alliance Fan Token has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alliance Fan Token has a market cap of $194,511.97 and approximately $27,297.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alliance Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000642 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alliance Fan Token alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.06 or 0.00512503 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00036173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,408.44 or 1.66606591 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008535 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Alliance Fan Token Coin Profile

Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.

Alliance Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alliance Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alliance Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alliance Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alliance Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alliance Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.