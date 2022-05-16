Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €241.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €241.00 ($253.68) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €230.00 ($242.11) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €260.00 ($273.68) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €269.00 ($283.16) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €250.00 ($263.16) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €270.00 ($284.21) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Allianz stock opened at €198.34 ($208.78) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €211.54 and a 200-day moving average of €210.80. Allianz has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($176.11) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($217.68).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

