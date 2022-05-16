Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Receives $29.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALLO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

ALLO opened at $7.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.31. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $31.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 148,214.64% and a negative return on equity of 32.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 8,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $67,960.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alison Moore sold 8,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $66,365.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,833 shares of company stock worth $442,595 over the last 90 days. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.