Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the April 15th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ERC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,824. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.07.

Get Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,692,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,377,000 after buying an additional 111,612 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 585,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 362,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 13,603 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares during the last quarter.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.