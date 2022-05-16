Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the April 15th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ERC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,824. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.07.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.25%.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.
