Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 377,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,741 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $17,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Ally Financial by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Ally Financial by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 123,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 304,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 12.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 795,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,623,000 after buying an additional 88,181 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

ALLY opened at $39.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.54 and a 200-day moving average of $46.41. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.05 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.92.

Ally Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.